Stellar Photos
Beautiful photography from Unsplash in your browser tabs - free to download and use however you want.
Breathe some life into your day! Discover a Stellar photo from Unsplash each time you open a new tab in Chrome or Firefox.
Search for free hi-res photos
Search for free (do whatever you want) high-resolution photos from a collection of over 200,000 with thousands being added each week. Free for personal or commercial use with no attribution required.
Dropbox Integration
Connect and sync photos to your Dropbox. You can also download photos directly to your computer.
Weather & History
View weather information for your current location or a custom location of your choosing. See the images from the last 10 tabs you've opened.
Stellar Photos is free software. It's hosted, developed, and maintained on GitHub.View the Github Project